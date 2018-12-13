Novelty Shop Selling Mac And Cheese-Flavored Candy Canes

December 13, 2018

Back in the good ol’ days, there was only one flavor of candy cane.

You got peppermint and you liked it.  Now, there are TONS of options.  Fruit flavors, candy canes that taste like Jolly Ranchers, Starburst anything you want can be candy caned.

We want to meet the person who wanted this.

Company Archie McPhee has recently launched for the holiday season, candy canes flavored like Macaroni and Cheese.  

And just in case mac and cheese isn'tt your favorite, Archie McPhee also offers candy canes flavored like pickle, bacon, rotisserie chicken and coal.

Via WXOW

