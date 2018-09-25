Concession Worker Filmed Spitting In Food Being Prepared For Customer

Ok. This is gross. Almost too gross.

An employee at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired and subsequently arrested after video of him spitting in a customer's food quickly went viral. The employee, who was reportedly having a "bad day," spit on a prepared dough for a pizza before covering the slobber with a spoonful of sauce.

Gross.

Detroit Sportservice, which caters the food at Comerica Park, released a statement saying they closed the food station as soon as they were made aware of the incident. They wrote, "As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering, we immediately closed that food stand, disposed of all the product and contacted the Detroit Police Department. We have been told by police that the worker has been arrested and is in custody, pending charges."

The worker was arrested, and police are reviewing a warrant of potential food tampering charges.

Gross.

Via USA Today