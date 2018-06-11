Zach Martin

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys To Make Zack Martin Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History

June 11, 2018
The Dallas Cowboys are closing in on a deal with Zack Martin to make him the highest paid guard in NFL history, sources inside the organization tell 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher.

This mirrors the optimism expressed by Stephen Jones at a private luncheon in which he said Dallas is "close" to a new contract extension with the All-Pro guard ahead of the start of the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Martin is making $9.3 million this coming season. Fish says he could command a five-year (or six-year) deal in excess of $60 million (or $75 million).

The Notre Dame alum sat out the team's entire voluntary minicamp over his desire to get a new deal done. 

