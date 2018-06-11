Cowboys To Make Zack Martin Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History

The Dallas Cowboys are closing in on a deal with Zack Martin to make him the highest paid guard in NFL history, sources inside the organization tell 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher.

ALERT: Dallas sources tell @1053thefan team hopeful for ‘ #Cowboys For Life’ contract for Zack Martin. SJones expressing similar optimism today at private luncheon. pic.twitter.com/nUQeETp1dC — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) June 11, 2018

This mirrors the optimism expressed by Stephen Jones at a private luncheon in which he said Dallas is "close" to a new contract extension with the All-Pro guard ahead of the start of the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Martin is making $9.3 million this coming season. Fish says he could command a five-year (or six-year) deal in excess of $60 million (or $75 million).

The Notre Dame alum sat out the team's entire voluntary minicamp over his desire to get a new deal done.

