Dallas Church Posts An Epic Easter Sunday Message, "YOLO. LOL, JK. BRB - Jesus"

It's hard to believe, but Easter is about more than just bunnies and chocolate. For church goers, it's about the resurrection of Jesus. With that said, it doesn't mean the church can't have a sense of humor about it.

Bravo to Skillman Church of Christ who just won Easter Sunday with their outdoor church sign. Click HERE to see the pic.

"YOLO. LOL, JK. BRB - Jesus"

Ok, so you might think the image is photoshopped. We thought so too, however, there are other Reddit comments that verify the sign. And, this isn't the only church to post this particular sign. Saint Paul Lutheran Church used this very same message last year.

YOLO LOL JK BRB- JESUS pic.twitter.com/Jn105WQAhu — apis florea (@moondeww) April 22, 2017

And so did Temple Baptist Church.

Funny and 100% spot on!