Check Out These Leap Day Deals

These have to be good: today happens only once every four years!

Our friends at NBC5DFW put together a pretty impressive list of the best deals that are happening today (and only today): February 29th (Leap Day).

7-Eleven: at participating stores, you can get whole pizza for $2.29.

Miller Lite: you can get a 24-pack of Miller Lite for free. Get a QR code at their Instagram and Twitter pages, scan it, and submit your receipt to get a refund through PayPal.

Krispy Kreme: they will deliver five dozen free original glazed doughnuts if you're a parent (and staff at the hospital) of a brand new baby born today. Just post to Instagram or Twitter tagging @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

Olive Garden: up for some Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Fettuccine Alfredo or Five Cheese Ziti al Forno? These $5 Take Home entrées are $2.29 today. If it's your birthday, you also get four free dolicini desserts.

Legal Sea Foods: except at airport locations, for $29 they can hook you up with two one-pound steamed lobsters and a choice of two sides.

Kwik Chek: they're giving away free tacos today. If you're lucky, you could win free tacos for a year.

Reebok: use the code LEAP for $29.99 deals today.

Hotels.com: today get 29% off bookings AND an additional 8% off when you click here. You'll need to book by tomorrow, and travel by May 24th.

Quiznos: if you propose with a Quiznos sandwich (instead of a ring) today, you'll be entered into a drawing to win free Quiznos catering at your wedding.

Source: NBC5DFW