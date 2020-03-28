Church Bells In Small New Hampshire Town Play Monty Python Song

This will definitely cheer you up!

March 28, 2020
Dallas
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Features
Shows

In these crazy and uncertain times, it's important to always keep a good attitude.  And that's exactly what the Congregational Church of Hollis in Hollis, New Hampshire did recently.

The bells of the church in this quaint small New England town recently rang the cult classic, "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" from 1979 film Monty Python's Life of Brian throughout Monument Square.  Check it out below!

Tags: 
Monty Python
Hollis
New Hampshire
new england