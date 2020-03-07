Costco Is Suspending Free Samples Over Coronavirus Concerns

Let's be honest. We've all done it. On a leisurely Saturday afternoon, you've pretty much enjoyed a complete meal (although, in pieces) of free food samples at your local Costco. Cookies, meatballs, pretzels, a tony cup of mac n' cheese.

Unfortunately, for the unforeseeable future, that's going to stop at a number of Costco warehouse club locations. And, as you can guess, it all has to do with safety concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It's not clear if this is happening at all Costco stores, but the number seems to be growing (check out the Instagram post, and its responses, below).

Costco seems to be doing well, though: selling lots of disinfectants, bottled water and cleaning supplies.

For all the latest information on the coronavirus, click here.

Source: USA Today