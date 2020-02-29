DFW Is The Most Dangerous (And Safest) In Texas For Drivers

Ironically, the DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) Metroplex is the most dangerous, yet safest, place to drive in Texas.

Back in 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau and Texas Department of Transportation compiled their list of the most dangerous, and safest, places for drivers in Texas' largest cities. The city of Dallas was rated the most dangerous (14.42 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents), yet the city of Allen was rated safest (no fatal traffic accidents: they tied with The Woodlands [a suburb of Houston]). Nationally, Dallas was rated fifth in the highest rate of fatal traffic accidents (ouch).

Here's where the rest of the DFW Metroplex falls in most dangerous drivers:

4) Fort Worth (10.61 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

7) Denton (9.38 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

16) Mesquite (7.70 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

17) Lewisville (7.51 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

19) Carrollton (6.63 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

As for the rest of the safest drivers in the DFW Metroplex:

3) Frisco (1.59 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

7) Plano (2.78 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

8) Irving (2.89 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

10) McKinney (3.65 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

12) Richardson (4.13 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

14) Grand Prairie (5.65 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

15) Garland (5.77 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

19) Arlington (6.53 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents)

Source: CultureMap Dallas