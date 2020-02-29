Oprah Takes A Big Spill On Stage

While speaking at the Forum during her 2020 Vision stop in Los Angeles today (Saturday 2/29/20), Oprah Winfrey took a bit of a tumble. The cause: her heeled shoes. As you'll see in the video below, she was (ironically) talking about "balance."

Luckily, she appears to be just fine. In fact, for the rest of her talk after her fall, she went barefoot.

#Oprah s2020visiontour#oprah A post shared by Michelle Pollino (@michellepollino) on Feb 29, 2020 at 10:22am PST

Source: TMZ