Oprah Takes A Big Spill On Stage
Ironically, she was talking about "balance" at the time.
February 29, 2020
While speaking at the Forum during her 2020 Vision stop in Los Angeles today (Saturday 2/29/20), Oprah Winfrey took a bit of a tumble. The cause: her heeled shoes. As you'll see in the video below, she was (ironically) talking about "balance."
Luckily, she appears to be just fine. In fact, for the rest of her talk after her fall, she went barefoot.
Empieza el show de #Oprah en L.A. con una inesperada caída que, sin embargo, no interrumpió la presentación. @oprah
Source: TMZ