Oprah Takes A Big Spill On Stage

Ironically, she was talking about "balance" at the time.

February 29, 2020
Dallas
Photo Credit: Ron Elkman, USA Today Network, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Photo Credit: Ron Elkman, USA Today Network, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Features
Shows

While speaking at the Forum during her 2020 Vision stop in Los Angeles today (Saturday 2/29/20), Oprah Winfrey took a bit of a tumble.  The cause: her heeled shoes.  As you'll see in the video below, she was (ironically) talking about "balance."

Luckily, she appears to be just fine.  In fact, for the rest of her talk after her fall, she went barefoot.

Empieza el show de #Oprah en L.A. con una inesperada caída que, sin embargo, no interrumpió la presentación. @oprah

A post shared by Los Angeles Times en Español (@latimesespanol) on

#Oprah s2020visiontour#oprah

A post shared by Michelle Pollino (@michellepollino) on

Source: TMZ

Tags: 
OPrah Winfrey
TMZ
fall