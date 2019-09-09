Video Of Dog Pretending To Faint While Getting Her Nails Trimmed Goes Viral

September 9, 2019
Dogs do the weirdest things sometimes.

Over on Twitter a video of a Pit bull pretending to faint just so she doesn't get her nail trimmed has gone viral. 

Her owner captioned the photo: “The Academy Award for the best dramatic Performance goes to…” on top of the very hilarious video. 

You can see why many love it with over 6 million Views and over 137,000 retweets .

Via: New York Post

