Someone Lit One Of The Cadillac’s At The Cadillac Ranch On Fire

September 10, 2019
Dallas

Getty

Why would someone do this to such a unique piece of artwork?

Over the weekend it was reported that someone lit one of the Cadillac’s at the Cadillac Ranch on route 66 near Amarillo on fire. 

The Cadillac Ranch posted on Facebook that local police are looking for the one responsible; they also noted that the structural integrity of the Cadillac that was set on fire is still intact. 

"Last night, the oldest of the 10 Cadillac’s was set on fire. Though we're heartbroken by this act of vandalism and the layers of history that were so carelessly destroyed, fortunately, the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound. When all is said and done, the Cadillac Ranch still stands as a testament to time, beauty, art, and history—despite the callous attempt to erase it. Much like their West Texas home, these Cadillac’s are iconic for their strength—through adversity, drought, wind, and fire, they remain standing through the decades. The authorities are searching for the arsonist(s). If found, we do intend to press charges. If anyone has any information that could lead to the apprehension of the culprit(s), please contact the Potter County Sherrif's Office at (806) 379-2900.”

Via: WFAA

