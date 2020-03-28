The Story Of Mother Squirrel, Her Babies & The Nest In The Car Engine

Dr. Katie LaBarbera (also known as @FeatheredKatie) recently took to Twitter to share her adorable tale (or tail?) of a (mother) squirrel she's feeding, the squirrel's babies, and a car engine.

Like so many interesting stories these days, she told her story "live" with tweets on Twitter. Get ready to smile.

STORY TIME! Remember how I said I’ve been trying to fatten up this raggedy female squirrel? Well... pic.twitter.com/xaXziGP2XL — Dr. Katie LaBarbera (@FeatheredKatie) March 28, 2020

As I watched, my raggedy squirrel poked her nose up among the engine parts and glared. pic.twitter.com/ONgkx4M1RK — Dr. Katie LaBarbera (@FeatheredKatie) March 28, 2020

Far and away the best option would have been to close the hood and not use the car for a month, but my neighbor wasn’t a fan of that idea. So I grabbed a box and put the nest-plus-babies inside. — Dr. Katie LaBarbera (@FeatheredKatie) March 28, 2020

Plus, it was nearly dusk. If she didn’t her babies before dark, internet sources suggested she wouldn’t take them at all. — Dr. Katie LaBarbera (@FeatheredKatie) March 28, 2020

I had noticed while moving the nest that the babies could be inspired by motion to make noise. I tried picking up a baby (normally I’d do this with gloves, but who has gloves now??) and it helpfully squeaked, and then suddenly - Mom was there! pic.twitter.com/28w4lbzRvc — Dr. Katie LaBarbera (@FeatheredKatie) March 28, 2020

After that she didn’t need any help: she knew where her babies were. One by one she came and fetched the remaining three. pic.twitter.com/akCAETYHbe — Dr. Katie LaBarbera (@FeatheredKatie) March 28, 2020