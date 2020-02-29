Tony Romo's New Announcing Deal Will Make Him $17 Million A Season

And we thought being a quarterback was lucrative.

February 29, 2020
Dallas
Photo Credit: Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will now make $17 million a season announcing for CBS.

The record-setting multiyear agreement (topping out at around $100 million) will make him the highest-paid NFL analyst in television history.

To put things in perspective, Romo earned (on average) $9.1 million over 14 seasons with the Cowboys.

