Truck Destroys Easter Island Statue

This really does sound like something Clark Griswold would do in one of Vacation movies.

A truck accidentally rolled downhill and crashed into one of the world-famous 100-year-old moai statues on Easter Island. The priceless (and huge) stone figure, and its platform, were destroyed. A Chilean island resident was arrested: even though brake failure was blamed in the incident.

To say the least, the island residents aren't happy: and want tighter regulations that will keep vehicles away from the ancient site.

A man has been arrested after his truck crashed into one of Easter Island's world-famous moai statues, badly damaging it https://t.co/xVHzuhEuEU — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2020

Source: CNN