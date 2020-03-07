Truck Destroys Easter Island Statue

The world-famous moai statues are more than 1000 years old.

This really does sound like something Clark Griswold would do in one of Vacation movies.

A truck accidentally rolled downhill and crashed into one of the world-famous 100-year-old moai statues on Easter Island.  The priceless (and huge) stone figure, and its platform, were destroyed.  A Chilean island resident was arrested: even though brake failure was blamed in the incident.

To say the least, the island residents aren't happy: and want tighter regulations that will keep vehicles away from the ancient site.

