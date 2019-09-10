Your Favorite Pixar Characters Are Coming To The Perot Museum

Have you ever wondered what it takes to make an animated movie like ‘Toy Story’ or ‘Finding Dory’? Do you want to know how the animation in Pixar movies keeps getting more realistic every year?

You’ll be able to find out and more when the Science Behind Pixar Exhibition comes to the Perot Museum in Dallas next year.

Visitors at the Perot Museum will have a better understanding of the all the things that go into making a Pixar animated movie. You’ll get to see how some of your favorite characters are made using science, technology, engineering, and math.

There will be 50 interactive features that explain each step of the film making process, along with videos from some of the creators explaining all the work that goes into making these great stories with memorable characters.

Of course, you’ll also have the chance to snap a photo with a few life-size characters as well, including Buzz Lightyear, Edna Mode and WALL•E.

The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition will open on April 25th, 2020 and will go through September 7th, 2020.

Via: Narcity