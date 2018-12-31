dart

Dreamstime

DART Is Free On New Year's Eve

Pass it on!

December 31, 2018
If you're looking to use public transportation on New Year's Eve, make sure you thank Coors Light and Dallas Area Rapid Transit.  They're give you a free ride home this year!

Only FYI: you're going to have to head home a few minutes before last call.  It all starts this coming Monday 12/31/18 at 6:00pm; and wraps up at various times early New Year's morning (click here for details: at about 1:45am).  All DART buses and trains, including the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) west of DFW Airport, are included.  DART and Coors Light are calling it "freeze your keys."

Have a happy (and safe) New Year's Eve!  

Via The Dallas Observer

