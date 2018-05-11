Dash Cam Shows Deputy Saving The Life Of A 3 Month Old Baby

The video of a Florida sheriff's deputy saving the life of a three-month old baby has gone viral in a matter of a day and a half.

Deputy Jeremie Nix was at a stop light when he was flagged down by another car and immediately followed it and pulled over.

A mother carrying her unresponsive three-month old baby exited the vehicle and handed her baby to Nix who immediately began performing CPR.

After several attempts, Nix decided to just take the child with him in his patrol vehicle and rush him to the nearest hospital about less than a mile away!

Baby Kingston is now recovering well and Deputy Nix is now a hero in everyone's eyes!

Via KXAN