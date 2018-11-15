Dave Chappelle

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Chappelle Accidentally Photobombs Couple's Engagement Photos

November 15, 2018
Getting engaged is always a special time in people's lives.  

And for this couple, it's a moment that will never be forgotten.  

Why?  Well, other than the obvious reason, while having their engagement photos being taken, they had an unexpected guest show up.  

Dave Chappelle.  

One of the best celebrity photobombs we have seen in a while, Dave Chappelle accidentally wandered into this couples engagement photos at a brewery in Ohio.  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

