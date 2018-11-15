Dave Chappelle Accidentally Photobombs Couple's Engagement Photos

Getting engaged is always a special time in people's lives.

And for this couple, it's a moment that will never be forgotten.

Why? Well, other than the obvious reason, while having their engagement photos being taken, they had an unexpected guest show up.

Dave Chappelle.

That moment when Dave Chappelle photobombs your engagement shoot!



It happened to a couple at an Ohio brewery.



Photos: Jaycee Marie Photography pic.twitter.com/o3RD4E4fTL — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) November 13, 2018

-story via barstoolsports.com