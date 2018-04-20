KLUV's Viral Video: The Final Trailer for Deadpool 2

Our Viral Video… Everyone’s talking about the Avengers film that comes out next week. It really is the start of the summer blockbuster season. Josh Brolin is going to be the next huge Marvel villain with his portrayal of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But less than a month after that, Josh Brolin is a whole new character in a completely different Marvel film. He’s CABLE in the sequel to Deadpool. Deadpool is trying to put together his own group of heroes that he calls, “X-Force”. This is the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Now, remember, Deadpool is a different type of comic book film. It has a LOT of words that are NSFW.

Video of Deadpool 2: The Final Trailer