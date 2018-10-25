david_schwimmer

David Schwimmer Clears His Name Of Beer Burglary Accusations With Video Footage Of Himself Robbing A Different Store

October 25, 2018

On Wednesday, Ross from Friends was under attack by internet trolls. Long story short, the world thought David Schwimmer was responsible for burglarizing a restaurant in the UK after a still shot of a man holding onto a case of beer went viral.

Well, come to find out, it wasn't Schwimmer at all. In fact, he was busy in New York...robbing a different store.

It's pretty clear now, there's no way Ross could be in two places at once. If the beer case doesn't fit, you must acquit.

