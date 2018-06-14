David Spade Donates $100,000 To National Alliance On Mental Illness In Honor Of Sister-In-Law, Kate

In the wake of his sister-in-law's suicide, David Spade made a hefty donation to help those affected by mental illness.

Spade's older brother Andy was married to Kate Spade, the famed fashion designer who took her own life inside her New York City apartment just under two weeks ago. To honor his sister-in-law, Spade donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The actor said, "More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support. If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need."

NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the nation. The program dedicates its time to building better lives for those affected by mental illness through educational programs and support groups.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

Just days after Kate's death, Spade returned to the stage, performing stand up at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, California. He began his set saying, "Thank you for coming. It was a rough week, but I didn't want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here. And if my jokes don't work then I get sort of a free pass. Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it."

Via People