(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

DOOL Actor Frank Parker, Famous For Playing Shawn Brady, Has Died

September 26, 2018

Days of Our Lives is one of the few soap operas left on television. It's managed to survive for over 40 years. And sadly, today, we say goodbye to one of it's longest running cast members.

Actor Frank Parker, the man who has played Shawn Brady for 25 years, has passed away at the age of 79. Apparently, he had been suffering from Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Rest in peace Grandpa Brady.

Does anyone else find it weird that DOOL's facebook page, Twitter account, and Instagram account didn't even acknowledge the actor's death?

 

