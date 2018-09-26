DOOL Actor Frank Parker, Famous For Playing Shawn Brady, Has Died

Days of Our Lives is one of the few soap operas left on television. It's managed to survive for over 40 years. And sadly, today, we say goodbye to one of it's longest running cast members.

Actor Frank Parker, the man who has played Shawn Brady for 25 years, has passed away at the age of 79. Apparently, he had been suffering from Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Frank Parker, Beloved Days of Our Lives Patriarch, Dead at 79 https://t.co/fDPAILQKDd — Jodie Andre (@jodieandre) September 26, 2018

Rest in peace Grandpa Brady.

Does anyone else find it weird that DOOL's facebook page, Twitter account, and Instagram account didn't even acknowledge the actor's death?