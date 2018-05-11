Deadpool Apologizes To David Beckham For That Voice Joke In The First Movie

We are t-minus eight days until Deadpool 2 hits theaters. While we anxiously await the return of our favorite foul mouthed, non-X-man Deadpool, it appears that he's been making amends for the first film. Specifically, David Beckham.

You may remember from the first film, Deadpool took a shot at Beckham saying...

"Have you heard David Beckham speak? It's like he mouth sexed a can of helium."

Well, Deadpool is now apologizing with text messages, a mariachi band, cookies, balloons, and tickets to a soccer game.

Video of Deadpool 2 | With Apologies to David Beckham

Awwwww, so glad these two were able to hug it out!