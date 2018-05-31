Dennis DeYoung On The Music Of Styx: He & His Wife Made A Bet As To Whether Or Not Mr. Roboto Would Be A Hit Record

Ok music lovers, if you like the music of Styx, we've got the perfect weekend just for you!

Ladies and gents, this Saturday, June 2nd, Dennis DeYoung joins the Fort Worth Symphony at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens LIVE in concert with all your favorite Styx hits.

Even cooler, we managed to snag an interview with the one and only Dennis DeYoung. Now we have to explain something, Dennis was supposed to call us on Tuesday after the show. Long story short, he forgot. So after apologizing profusely and a good long laugh, we got all the deets on his upcoming performance with the Fort Worth Symphony.

Now this isn't his first time with a symphony, in fact, he's played with the Dallas Symphony a couple of times. Of course they get the music ahead of time, but Dennis made it sound like they only actually practice once together! That's crazy! As for conducting the FW Symphony, Dennis says he won't be doing that, although he could seeing how he's a former elementary music teacher.

During the interview, we also got a couple of cameos from his wife Susanna. The two have been married for almost 50 years! And it's pretty evident that she keeps him in line. Not to mention, she'll actually be on stage too this weekend! Apparently she's sings back up.

So, if you're looking for something to do this Saturday, check out The Music of Styx with Dennis DeYoung and the Fort Worth Symphony!!!