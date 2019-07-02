Dennis Quaid Covers "Riders On The Storm" Alongside The Doors' Robby Krieger

Along with acting, Dennis Quad is also a singer and guitarist, and has even released an album with his band, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks.

Quaid also happened to be in attendance for the first show of The New Experience, a band fronted by ex-The Doors guitarists Robby Krieger. SO about halfway through the set, Quaid of course jumps at the chance to hop on stage and perform the Doors classic "Riders On The Storm," alongside one of the people who just happened to write it.

Video of Dennis Quaid Sings with Doors&#039; Guitarist Robby Krieger&#039;s Band | TMZ

We're not sure who this was the bigger thrill for!

