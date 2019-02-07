(Photo by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Did Michael Bolton Fall Asleep In The Middle Of This Interview?

February 7, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Shows

We know there are certain demands that must be met if you’re a celebrity, one of those being, a countless amount of interviews.  

While not speaking personally, we can understand that these, at times, can be time consuming and often tiring.  It’s not often you see something like this, though.

Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton was appearing on Australia’s The Morning Show, when cameras captured him seemingly asleep while the hosts tried to talk to him.

 

Yesterday, Bolton addressed the situation, saying the cameras caught him tweeting during a moment of technical difficulty.

 

In the end, the interview went as scheduled, without any more difficulties!

 

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Michael Bolton
asleep
sleeping
Interview
Video
funny
The Morning Show

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes