Did You Know You Can Buy A Life-Sized Lollipop Of Your Face?

Don't get us wrong, there's a capital letter L lot of weird stuff on the internet, but this bizarre new product might be one of the weirdest we've seen. The online realtor Firebox, known for their strange products, has just unveiled their newest bizarre gift, custom life-sized lollipop faces...

The "Face Liker" lollipop is an incredibly detailed custom made lollipop. You can actually get any face you want made into candy form. All you have to do is send them a pic of the face of your choosing, including descriptions for hair color, eye color, and other details.

Video of Face Licker By Firebox

Via Mashable