Dog Becomes Instant Star After Being Photographed Chasing Down Google Street View Car

A dog in Japan has become an instant celebrity after a Google Street View car captured of the images to the dog chasing the vehicle throughout Kumage, in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture.

The dog first noticed the vehicle while he was standing near a boat, and as the car passed, he followed! He was probably just protecting the boat and being a very good guard dog while doing so!

Please enjoy this evidence of a tiny dog chasing the Google Street View car https://t.co/KLhG7eoSCa — Metro (@MetroUK) April 10, 2018

Don't worry, doggo. You'll catch that pesky car one day!

Via Metro