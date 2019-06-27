Drivers Are 46% More Likely To Get Into An Accident In Dallas Than Anywhere Else In The United States

June 27, 2019
Features
Shows

We all know driving in Dallas can be the absolute worst, but now we have scientific evidence that proves it.

A new study from Allstate has found that drivers are more that 46% likely to get in an accident while driving in Dallas than anywhere else in the United States.  Dallas fell into the bottom 15% of 200 major cities for safe-driving records.  On average, Dallas drivers experience an accident every seven years on the road, whereas the average U.S. driver experiences an accident once every 10.5 years.

North Texas as a whole didn't fare too well in the survey, with ten of our cities landing in the bottom 15% of cities for safe-driving records.

The safest city to drive in was also in Texas, though.  Brownsville was found to be the safest, with drivers only getting into an accident a little over every 14 years.  Laredo and McAllen also ranked in the top 10 safest cities as well.

Via Dallas News

Dallas
DFW
Local
Driving
traffic
Accidents
highway
survey
Commute

