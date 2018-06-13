Eight-Year-Old Girl Crushes Led Zeppelin's "Good Times, Bad Times" On Drums

This eight-year-old is already way more talented than we could ever hope to be.

Yoyoka Soma has been drumming since the age of 2, plays in her family band, and absolutely nails John Bonham's drumming on the Led Zeppelin classic "Good Times, Bad Times." Her performance was originally uploaded as a submission for the Hit Like a Girl drumming contest; we're not sure if she won or not, but we're assuming she did because obviously!

Yoyoka nails every transition, every fill, and she looks like she's just having an absolute blast. If only we could have half the skill as her!

Video of 『Hit Like A Girl Contest 2018』Good Times Bad Times - LED ZEPPELIN / Cover by Yoyoka

In a statement accompanying the video, Yoyoka said, "As a drummer, I enjoy being groove, tones and try to support vocalists carefully. My dream is to be the best drummer in the world. In addition, I want to be an artist who can do anything: playing all instruments, recording music, mixing the sound and designing the CD album jackets. As I am aiming at overseas activities, I am studying English conversation. I want to become friends with people all over the world through my musical activities!"

If she wants to be the best drummer in the world, she is well on her way!

Via Esquire