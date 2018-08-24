Gross! El Paso Is Getting Ready To Start Drinking Their Own Sewage

Dear Lord in heaven! There's a chance that one day soon, hopefully way in the future, that we could be drinking our own waste!

Ok, ok, it's not as gross as it sounds. It's called a closed-loop water system where you eat, drink, expel, treat, and do it all over again and again and again. Understandably, the idea doesn't have the greatest reputation. And that's because our brains can't get around the idea of drinking our own excrement.

However, it looks like El Paso is getting ready to jump on closed-loop idea. Apparently they've been doing a trial run since 2016. Now, people weren't actually drinking water from the system, but they were able to successfully create a pilot version. All they really need now is the funding to get started for real.

Officials are hoping the city will have the new system in place within the next 10 years.