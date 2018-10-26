Entercom's 1Thing: Mug Life

October 26, 2018
1Thing

Rebekah drinks out a reusable mug instead of a single-use plastic or paper cup. 

Make "The Mug Life" your 1Thing to help improve the environment. 

What's your 1Thing?

This is all thanks to Entercom's 1Thing sustainability initiative. 

Our company’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative promotes positive environmental practices and living. We know that if everyone did just 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world would be a better place to live in for generations to come.

 

1Thing
Video
Mug Life

