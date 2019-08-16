Ewan McGregor In Talks To Return As Obi-Wan Kenobi For Disney+ Series

August 16, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Trending

Disney is looking to expand on the ‘Star Wars’ universe with their new streaming service, but they may be looking to a familiar face to reprise an iconic role as well. Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three ‘Star Wars’ prequel films, is in talks to return as the Jedi master for a yet-to-be titled Disney+ series.

Disney is keeping details of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series under wraps, but original plans for a stand-alone film have now been turned into a big-budget series for Disney+. While some may see this as a demotion, Disney has gone all in on their streaming service, adding a number of shows from Marvel Studios, original programming, remakes of Disney classics, and of course, Star Wars.

While nothing is official yet with Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans were thrilled with the news, and quickly went to social media to share their excitement. Disney+ is set to launch in November. Hopefully by then, McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be official and ready to stream.

Via Deadline

Tags: 
Ewan McGregor
Star Wars
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Disney
Disney+

