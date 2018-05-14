Family Raises A Black Bear For Two Years Thinking It's A Dog

The family first became suspicious when their pet dog began walking on two legs.

Su Yun brought home an adorable puppy dog two years ago, and was surprised when she noticed how much it ate. She told Chinese media, "A box of fruits and two buckets of noodles every day." Was it just a puppy with an overabundant appetite? Not quite. Their dog just would not stop growing, and over a two-year period, actually grew into a very large, very un-dog like black bear. Ms. Yun said, "The more he grew, the more like a bear he looked. I am a little scared of bears."

Video of Pet puppy turns out to be endangered Chinese bear

The family bought the dog thinking it to be a Tibetan mastiff which to be completely fair, can look somewhat similar to a bear at a young age.

Video of Happy tibetan mastiff puppies catching their master

The bear, identified as an endangered Asiatic Black Bear, was taken into care at the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Via The Independent