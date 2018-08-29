Farmers' Almanac Predicts 'Stinging Cold' Winter For Texas

The Farmers' Almanac is out with its forecast for Winter 2019, and it sounds rather frightful for Texas and the Southwest.

The almanac, which bases its weather predictions on a top-secret mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818, says the upcoming winter will feature "stinging cold and average precipitation" for Texas. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the weather will turn especially frigid in mid-February.

As for the possibility of snow in Texas, the new edition of the publication says "above-normal precipitation" is expected across the Southwest in December 2018. Will it be rain, ice, slush or snow? We will have to wait and see.

Publishers of the Farmers' Almanac claim a weather forecasting success rate over 80%, but some professional meteorologists claim the figure is lower. Meteorology is a competitive business.

Online: Farmer's Almanac Forecast