Fashion Experts Credit Hadid Sisters For Making Books The Hottest Fashion Accessory Of 2019

Bella and Gigi Hadid are style icons of the day and as such can often create their own fashion trends.

Apparently, the sisters have begun their latest trend: carrying a book around.

We can finally thank the Hadid sisters for making books mainstream enough to be seen carrying them around. In fact, they seem to coordinate their outfits based upon whatever novel they’re reading at the moment.

Currently, Bella is reading Stephen King’s The Outsider, and has “ditched her usual desperately trend-chasing threads for slouchy gray suits and low-key white sneaks,” all while carrying a “cherry-printed vintage Louis Vuitton bag,” to match the book’s red cover.

Gigi is knee-deep in Albert Camus’ The Stranger, and has paired the classic with a “deconstructed, slim-fit, chartreuse capris-pant suit and black boots.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid make books the hot new accessory of 2019 https://t.co/TR3gIo0Vrv pic.twitter.com/Zg3H5JQefU — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2019

Thank you, Bella and Gigi Hadid for finally making books cool.

Via NY Post