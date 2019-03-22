Dreamstime

Fashion Experts Credit Hadid Sisters For Making Books The Hottest Fashion Accessory Of 2019

March 22, 2019
Categories: 
Culture
Features
Headlines
Trending

Bella and Gigi Hadid are style icons of the day and as such can often create their own fashion trends.

Apparently, the sisters have begun their latest trend: carrying a book around.

We can finally thank the Hadid sisters for making books mainstream enough to be seen carrying them around.  In fact, they seem to coordinate their outfits based upon whatever novel they’re reading at the moment.  

Currently, Bella is reading Stephen King’s The Outsider, and has “ditched her usual desperately trend-chasing threads for slouchy gray suits and low-key white sneaks,” all while carrying a “cherry-printed vintage Louis Vuitton bag,” to match the book’s red cover.

Gigi is knee-deep in Albert Camus’ The Stranger, and has paired the classic with a “deconstructed, slim-fit, chartreuse capris-pant suit and black boots.”

Thank you, Bella and Gigi Hadid for finally making books cool.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
fashion trend
Notebook
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes