Father Dances With Nervous Daughter On Stage During Ballet Recital (Video)

Marc Daniels' daughter Bella got a little stage fright during her ballet recital a couple of days ago.

She began crying on stage, unable to do the routine; this was the dress rehearsal before her first-ever dance recital. That's when daddy came to the rescue. While clutching another of his kids, Suri, to his chest, Marc took two-year-old Bella's hand and twirled, pirouetted, and curtsied right along side her. Daniels said, "Bella was very emotional and needed hugs from her daddy. Despite having a tantrum, I can tell she wanted to stay on stage and I didn't want to discourage her before the big performance by making her be the only one to come off."

At first, he was just going to offer Bella some emotional support. "I walked on holding Suri and stood next to her, trying to help build her confidence - I told her I loved her and that she's an amazing dancer. I asked if she wanted to dance with daddy and she nodded, so I thought I’d join in."

Video of Dad Performs Ballet With Stage-Fight Stricken Daughter

Luckily, Marc had been practicing the moves alongside his daughter at home. Daniels, a barrister, said his colleagues have wasted NO time responding to his big dance debut. "Jurors, police officers and members of the prosecution have even been giving me twirls and plies as a token of appreciation for the video. Even in court the other day, one of the magistrates made a comment about my moves that prompted the court to erupt in laughter."

Via The Independent