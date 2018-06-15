Most of your Father's Day weekend will be dry, hot and humid.

According to KRLD's meteorologist Dan Brounoff:

As of now, the rain will hold off until late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Have an awesome weekend y'all and Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there!

*High Yest: 97; Precip: 0.00”;YTD Precip: 18.83”; Surplus: 0.65”*

Normal High: 91; Normal Low: 71

Nation’s High: 117 @ Death Valley. CA; Low: 25 @Bodie St. Park, CA

Today: Partly cloudy. Another hot day. An isolated storm south and east of DFW. High: Upper 90s. Heat index: Low 100’s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and continued hot. An isolated storm south and east of DFW. High: Mid 90s. Heat index near 100. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms by late in the day. High: Low to mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. Good chance of showers and non-severe storms. Rain heavy at times. High: Low to mid 80s.

Wed. and Thurs: Scattered showers and storms. High: Near 90.​