What! The Movie Wall-E Lied To Us?!?!?!?!

Wall-E is one of Pixar's most fun films, however it holds a tragic secret.

Bad new kids. Wall-E is a liar. That's right, those adorable big eyes straight up lied to us! And it all started with the basic plot.

You see, the premise of this film is that man has polluted the entire planet. Man created so much trash that the entire planet of Earth had to move to outer space. Meanwhile, poor little robot Wall-E is forced to clean the planet for the next 700 years or so.

The problem? We are not capable of making that much trash! It just can’t happen.

We feel so betrayed. Childhoods are now ruined.