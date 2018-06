Known as a delicacy in Japan, shirako or fish sperm, is making it's way to various restaurants in the U.S. .

Food Insider tweeted about the strange food highlighting the dish at Shoji a restaurant in New York City.

Fish sperm is a Japanese delicacy — and it tastes like marshmallow pic.twitter.com/L9YoMnEV2k — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) June 10, 2018

Question is, are you going to try it?

-source via usmagazine.com