Geoffrey Owens Accepts A 10 Episode Deal With Tyler Perry

It's officially happening! Geoffrey Owens has accepted a job on Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots" which airs on OWN.

According to TMZ, the former Cosby star will do a 10 episode run on the hit drama series. Filming for the 6th season starts next week in Atlanta and Owens is already scheduled on the next flight out.

As for his salary, well that's really his business. However, Nicki Minaj chipped in and gave him $25,000 of her own money.

.@NICKIMINAJ is not happy with the “toxic” Internet right nowhttps://t.co/Tj6N9MF7l6 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 7, 2018

By the way, if you haven't seen Geoffrey's comments on the whole job shaming ordeal, this is a must watch.

"Every job is worthwhile." Former 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out over job-shaming incident https://t.co/zTTzwXwEzQ pic.twitter.com/zF8yuxwGAi — TIME (@TIME) September 4, 2018

Well said!