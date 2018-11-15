Fred Flintstone

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fred Flintstone Arrested In Florida

November 15, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Trending

Fred Flintstone became unruly during a traffic stop in Florida earlier this month, and had to be detained by police.  

Well, sort of.

Don Swartz was caught going a little too fast through a housing development, and he was pretty easy for police to find, as he decorated his smart car to look exactly like Fred Flintstone's "footmobile" from the ‘60s cartoon.  Swartz was dressed like the man himself, and even was barefoot to complete the motif.

Unfortunately, Swartz became unruly, and was detained by the police.  He was later released and issued a citation to appear in court.  The vehicle was seized by the police.

Via Huffington Post

Tags: 
Fred Flintstone
Arrest In Florida
Prehistoric Smart Car
Speeding

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes