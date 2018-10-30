Frisco Family's Adorable Harry Potter Costume, With Baby Dressed As Crying Mandrake, Goes Viral

October 30, 2018
Categories: 
Features
Shows

In "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," the world was introduced to Mandrakes.

Though these somewhat adorable mythical creatures have the powers to cure paralysis, they have a very potent scream that can cause serious injury for those that don't take precaution.  And as they age, they can even cause death.

One Frisco couple decided to take advantage of the Mandrake's penchant for screaming.

Corey and AnnaMarie Stephens dressed as nervous Hogwarts students handling Mandrakes, with their adorable baby portraying the starring role.  They posted the picture to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

They might have won Halloween!

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Harry Potter
Mandrake
Costume
Halloween
Dallas
DFW
Local
Frisco
Parents
baby
Cute

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes