Frisco Is Getting An Alamo Draft House With A Video Rental Store

We're getting another Alamo Draft House here in DFW.

It was announced that Frisco will be getting an Alamo Draft House at the corner of Warren Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. Don't hold your breath though, this new location won't be open till 2020.

This won't be your average Alamo Draft House either, according to Guide Live this location will feature the new Video Vortex, Alamo Draft Houses very own video rental store. The days of going out and renting a VHS tape will no longer be a thing of the past in Frisco. You'll be able to rent genre films, and VHS tapes not yet released on digital formats. Renting movies will be free, as long as you're part of their loyalty program and return your rentals within a week otherwise you have to pay.

Incase you no longer own a VHS player, you'll be able to rent one from the Video Vortex store as well.