Funeral Procession In Process This Morning for Fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer

Hundreds of squad cars and motorcycles are making their way to The Potter's House this morning as the community says goodbye to Officer Albert "A.J." Castaneda.

Watch Live: Funeral procession to begin soon for Grand Prairie officer killed in the line of duty https://t.co/pSiNcHRTZW pic.twitter.com/7GRFBe3mYI — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 13, 2019

Today's 11am funeral is open to the public.

Officer Castaneda was killed while running radar on the Bush Turnpike last Friday.

"He gave back as good, or better, than any officer that I've ever seen in my 35 years," Grand Prairie Police Chief Steven Dye said in a news conference​ last week. "If I had to describe a model police officer, A.J. would be one that would come to mind first."