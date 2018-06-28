Garland To Unveil Controversial New Dog Park Concept

Officials with the city of Garland are set to unveil the concept for a dog park later today.

The controversial project led to the resignation of the city's mayor, and a recall effort against city council members.



When the Garland City Council voted last year to demolish the National Guard Armory at Central Park, to build a dog and skate park, then-Mayor Douglas Athas announced his resignation. He said the council ignored the wishes of neighborhood residents and that he couldn't morally be a part of such poor governance.

Angry citizens mounted a recall effort against some council members, and one of those councilwomen resigned.



Garland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department tonight publicly unveils concepts for the dog park.

But what happened to the skate park?

City officials say it's still going to happen, at the Central Park location, but has been peeled off as a separate development because of the controversy over the project.