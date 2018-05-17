Gas Prices Could Hit $3.00 Soon!

North Texas drivers could be paying $3 a gallon for gas soon.

They are already up about 50 cents compared to last year, a 20 cent jump in just the past month.

Some drivers say if it gets that high, it will affect their driving habits.

Experts say people are driving more which is effecting supply and demand.

Refineries produce more expensive gas blends in the summer.

If current trends hold gas will average more than three dollars per gallon nationwide for the first time since 2014