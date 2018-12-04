george_hw_bush_socks

(Photo by Evan Sisley-Office of George H. W. Bush)

George H.W. Bush Will Wear Aviator Socks To His Final Resting Place

December 4, 2018

You didn't have to know George H.W. Bush to know that he had major sock game. In fact, in his later years, his socks became a bit of an internet sensation. Back in April, when his wife, former first lady passed away, he wore a pair of socks that featured books on them to honor the work Barbara had done for literacy.

So really, is it such a weird question to wonder what socks former president Bush will be buried in? The short answer is no. In fact, Bush Sr.'s spokesperson Jim McGrath actually posted a picture of the socks he'll being wearing. They're a tribute to his time in the service when he started as an 18-year-old naval aviator.

Perfect. Rest in peace Mr. Bush.

