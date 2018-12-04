George H.W. Bush Will Wear Aviator Socks To His Final Resting Place

You didn't have to know George H.W. Bush to know that he had major sock game. In fact, in his later years, his socks became a bit of an internet sensation. Back in April, when his wife, former first lady passed away, he wore a pair of socks that featured books on them to honor the work Barbara had done for literacy.

So really, is it such a weird question to wonder what socks former president Bush will be buried in? The short answer is no. In fact, Bush Sr.'s spokesperson Jim McGrath actually posted a picture of the socks he'll being wearing. They're a tribute to his time in the service when he started as an 18-year-old naval aviator.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Perfect. Rest in peace Mr. Bush.