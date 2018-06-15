George Lucas Had Ideas For 'Star Wars' Sequels And They're Pretty Bad

For the most part, the new "Star Wars" sequels have been well received. But if you didn't like Episodes 7 and 8 very much, just be glad George Lucas wasn't in charge of making the sequels because they could have been A LOT worse.

Apparently in Lucas' version of the sequels, he wanted to focus more the microscopic organisms known as "midi-chlorians". If you've seen the prequels, you'll remember these are the little organisms that live in their blood that allow Jedi to use the force.

In the book that accompanied the AMC series "James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction," it contains transcripts of various interviews that included what Lucas wanted Episodes VII-IX of “Star Wars” to be about.

As far as I've seen, these are the first specifics George Lucas has shared about what his vision of Episodes 7-9 would have been. This comes from @insighteditions awesome companion book to "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction series" on AMC: pic.twitter.com/Wtlw8zlrqv — Livio Ramondelli (@LivioRamondelli) June 12, 2018

Needless to say we're pretty happy with the sequels even more now after finding out about this!

-source via huffingtonpost.com