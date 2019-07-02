Getty Images

Gizmo Is Officially Back In New “Gremlins” Animated Series

July 2, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Trending

Gizmo is back!

Everyone’s favorite mogwai is set to return in a brand new animated series based on the Gremlinsmovie franchise.

Set in the 1920s, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will dive into how Mr. Wing, the shop owner from the films, first met Gizmo at the age of 10 in Shanghai.  

The series will be part of WarnerMedia’s brand new streaming service, scheduled to launch later this year.  Unfortunately, Gizmo and the crew won’t hit our screens until at least 2020.  

WarnerMedia put in an order of 10 episodes for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, with TKO Studios co-founder Tze Chun set to write and serve as executive producer on the “adult-focused project.”

Via Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
Gizmo
gremlins
TV
Television Animation
WarnerMedia
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 1980s

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes